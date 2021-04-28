Mason City man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting death

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death last month of another man.

Benjamin Gonzalez, 39, entered the written plea Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court and waived his right to a speedy trial, the Globe Gazette reported.

Prosecutors have said Gonzalez fatally shot 36-year-old Michael Creviston, also of Mason City, the night of March 31 during an argument between the two men. Creviston was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Gonzalez fled, and it took police four days to track him down. Gonzalez was arrested April 5 in Algona following a short foot chase and hourslong standoff.

Gonzalez remained jailed Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County on $1 million bail.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0