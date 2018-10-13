Try 1 month for 99¢

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of another man.

The Globe Gazette reports that 21-year-old Braedon Bowers was sentenced Friday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Bowers was found guilty in August of voluntary manslaughter. He had been charged with first-degree murder in the May 30, 2017, stabbing of 23-year-old Wraymond Todd in Mason City. Todd died five days later.

Bowers has maintained that he did not intend to kill Todd. His attorneys said Bowers was acting in self-defense.

Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/

