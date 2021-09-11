Mason City museum now features rare Colby engine

According to Van Horn, a gentleman wanted to sell him a “Colby truck” which included the engine and transmission. However, Van Horn insisted that the brainchild of William Colby never actually produced trucks and that what the gentleman had was a homemade rig of sorts. Eventually, Van Horn said the gentleman conceded.

“He said, ‘I won’t sell you just the engine,’” Van Horn relayed.

Once he got it, Van Horn refurbished the engine himself and Barron said that it looks like it would’ve the day it went into a Colby car.

When Barron got the call, he said Van Horn asked him plainly: “I’ve got the engine, would you like to have it?”

The local historian said yes and now the museum has a new piece on display that Barron said can serve as a tie-in with the Colby car.

“People can see things up close and personal. As it sits on a frame. They can see how it started. It’s kind of a tie-in for people to see an industry in Mason City and that particular engine in its entirety,” Barron said.

Along with the engine and the transmission, Barron said that Van Horn provided a framed photo of some industrious men working. Men who may well have had a hand in crafting a Colby or one of its engines.