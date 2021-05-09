Mason City pioneer museum reopens after long closure

To end each year, Ingersoll and Museum treasurer John Barron explained that they help put on an apple cider and doughnut day.

“We always have a special feature each month which helps us raise funds to keep the museum open,” Barron said.

For him, what’s been most difficult about being closed for a year is that the demands of a museum don’t stop simply because it isn’t open.

“Expenses go on and museums are noted for a being a cash cow. You have to maintain,” Barron said. “You have to be prudent.” He’s been on the board for at least 10 years, while Ingersoll has served as director for seven years.

Beyond last weekend's event, Barron and Ingersoll confirmed that the museum will be back open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and operate through October.

They said that the time off has allowed for them to update some of their displays such as one for the old Jefferson Highway, which once ran through North Iowa, and another to recognize the women’s suffrage movement, which Charles City’s own Carrie Chapman Catt was crucially involved with.