Mason City YWCA building renovation has been 'a long road'

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — The historic YWCA building in downtown Mason City has sat vacant for a long time, but thanks to new ownership, the building is set to receive some big changes.

Owners and developers Susanne Crane and Elisha Marin have been hard at work beginning renovations on the old YWCA building, and last week, for the first time, they offered an open house for the public to see inside.

“People kept coming up to see what was going on with the building,” Crane told the Mason City Globe Gazette.

The open house for the public was scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. and offered attendees a chance to take a look at the renovations already made and what is in store for the future.

Crane and Marin have ambitious goals for the former YWCA building, with an aim to create apartment spaces, artist studios, a performance space and community area and an art gallery in the building.

Originally, the goal was to have four residential units in the building, but as development has progressed, Marin said that number could expand to as many as 12.

On the first floor, the plan is to have a community gathering space and art gallery. There is also a space on the first floor that the duo plans on leasing out to a local business.

The second floor of the building will house a handful of artist studios in addition to the performance space, which is currently a basketball court.

The third floor will operate as single-room living spaces, similar to a dormitory, for people in the area looking for a cheaper short-term living option than an apartment.

It’s been a long road to get the building to the shape it’s currently in; when the duo first began renovations, they said the smell was so heinous it was difficult to stay in the building.

“You basically needed a hazmat suit just to be inside,” Crane joked.

While renovations are well underway, the process to even take those steps began a long time ago when Marin and Crane first fell in love with Mason City and the history of the YWCA building.

“I’m just very excited to be in Mason City because Mason City loves art,” Crane said. “These are people of action, they actually get it ... They care about arts and culture.”

According to Marin, the YWCA was first built in 1918 and even predates the Mason City’s YMCA, a rarity in most communities. Marin said that the women involved in the creation of the building were heavily involved in the fight for women’s suffrage.

“Mason City has this really cool history of women in power making thigs happen,” Marin said. “There were all these suffragists in town writing really powerful letters to the editor, and they were the women who organized this building.”

The duo has also had help from several members of the Mason City community to be able to get the project off the ground.

Jane Fischer of Jane Fischer & Associates originally listed the building for sale, but upon meeting Marin and Crane, Fischer decided to take things into her own hands to help the pair out.

“I believed in them, so I bought the building and sold it back to them on contract,” Fischer said. “In 30 years I’ve never done anything like that before, but there’s just something special about these guys.”

According to Crane and Marin, KCMR Director of Development Ozzie Ohl and Robin Anderson, the president and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, have also been instrumental in the success of getting the renovation work going.

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel attended Friday morning’s open house and spoke about the positive impact the renovations to the building will have on the Mason City community.

“To be able to fix this up and put it in use again is tremendous for the community, and this neighborhood,” Schickel said. “This whole west side of downtown Mason City stands to improve, in part because of this.”

The timeline for the project is still very fluid at the moment, according to Marin and Crane, but the hope is to have the artist studios up and running sometime next year.

The cost of the project is also fluid at present, as Marin and Crane are in the process of seeking multiple grants with the help of the Mason City Council.

