Massive West Des Moines hotel fire displaces more than 100

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A late-night fire at a West Des Moines hotel destroyed dozens of units and displaced more than 100 people.

Firefighters were called to the Valley West Inn. which is an extended-stay hotel, around 11:15 p.m. Monday, West Des Moines Fire Marshall Mike Whitsell said. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Whitsell said residents were climbing out of hotel windows and dropping their children from the windows to escape the fire. Two people were taken to hospitals for injuries, Whitsell said, while six hotel residents were treated at the scene by medics.

Officials say the fire began in a first-floor unit, but the cause of the fire is being investigated.

