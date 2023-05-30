DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Mayor: 5 people unaccounted for, 2 possibly still in apartment building after collapse in Davenport, Iowa.
Mayor: 5 people unaccounted for, 2 possibly still in apartment building after collapse in Davenport, Iowa
