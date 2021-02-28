Medical workers say vaccines offer 'thrill of hope'

Every one of them was grateful. They left looking ahead to maybe getting out a little bit more, getting their lives back.

“To be able to provide this service for them, it was great to provide a sense of relief. There’s a lot of people that are anxious to be able to receive the vaccine. I don’t think there was one person who didn’t thank us,” said Shelby Petersen, director of operations at Siouxland Community Health Center, who administered the shots both days last week and again on Wednesday.

As health care workers, Bainbridge and Petersen were among the first to receive the vaccine. Now that the vaccine is being made available to more Iowans, including those over age 65, teachers, first responders and other essential workers, they’re seeing other people, many of them vulnerable to an infection, eagerly stepping forward to get that hoped-for immunity.

Their thankfulness made the long hours of giving shots worth it.

“I was overwhelmed. I can’t overstate that. I was overwhelmed with gratitude over and over,” Bainbridge said. “It was one of the most gratifying days of my career as a nurse.”

COVID-19 has left many of us feeling emotionally overwhelmed at times. Health care workers especially.