Lottery players will have a shot at an estimated $820 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, less than a week after someone hit a Powerball prize that topped $1 billion.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and the yellow ball: 25. The lottery has not yet announced if anyone has hit the jackpot.

The $820 million prize for Tuesday night's drawing is for a sole winner who chooses payment through an annuity, with one immediate payment and then 29 annual allotments. Jackpot winners nearly always take the cash option, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $418.3 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This story has been corrected to show the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, not 1 in 203.5 million.