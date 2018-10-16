Try 1 month for 99¢
Mega Millions prize climbs to $667M, nation's 3rd largest

FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo shows Mega Millions lottery tickets on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. After nearly three months without a winner, the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to an estimated $654 million jackpot. Unfortunately, even as the big prize for its drawing Tuesday night, Oct. 16, 2018, increases to the fourth-largest in U.S. history , the odds of matching all six numbers and winning the game don't improve. They're stuck at a miserable one in 302.5 million. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

 Gerry Broome

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize was already giant, but now it's absolutely massive.

Lottery officials have raised the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing to $667 million, making it the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history. The increase from $654 million reflects a surge in ticket sales.

The record lottery jackpot remains a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.5 million.

The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

