DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A permanent memorial dedicated to fallen police officers will be built in Des Moines.
The Register reports the memorial will be dedicated to the 24 officers who've died in the line of duty, including officers Susan Farrell and Carlos Puente-Morales, who were killed in March 2016 when a drunken wrong-way driver crashed into their patrol car on Interstate 80.
On Monday, the City Council approved a $101,529 construction contract to build the structure outside the downtown police station.
The project will be funded in part by donations. The police department's GoFundMe page has received $51,500 in donations for the project and Prairie Meadows Casino and Hotel has awarded it $10,000.
