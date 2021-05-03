 Skip to main content
Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three men charged in a triple homicide that saw three teens shot to death inside a Des Moines home are seeking separate trials in the case.

A judge is set to decide this week whether to grant the suspects’ motions to be tried separately for first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of two brothers and their friend, television station KCCI reported.

Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones are all requesting separate trials, but state prosecutors want them tried together. The consolidated trial is currently scheduled to begin May 24.

Officers found the bodies of brothers Devonte Swanks, 19, and Malachi Swanks, 16, and a friend, 15-year-old Thayne Wright. on Jan. 30 in a southeast Des Moines duplex after responding to reports of shots fired. Police believe robbery was the motive, and investigators say they found items belonging to the victims at the home of two of the suspects.

