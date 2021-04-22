Men who tried to crash into police building enter plea deal

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa men charged with terrorism after they tried to crash a vehicle into the Muscatine police headquarters have agreed to a plea deal.

The Muscatine Journal reports that 24-year-old Gilberto Daniel Castillo III and 21-year-old Marc Anthony Castillo pleaded guilty to assault on a police officer, second-degree criminal mischief and criminal gang participation.

Gilberto Daniel Castillo also admitted to an additional count of operation while intoxicated and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Twelve years will be the maximum prison term Marc Anthony Castillo could face when he is sentenced May 7.

The terrorism charge had carried a prison term of up to 50 years in prison.