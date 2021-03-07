Mental health center opening in Cedar Rapids

Along with Foundation 2, the Area Substance Abuse Council, AbbeHealth and Penn Center are the other agencies that will staff the center. Foster will be the only county employee who works there.

Additionally, the center will have an office dedicated to telehealth — an idea that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic — and a sobering room.

For overnight or longer-stay patients, the center has living rooms and an outdoor space as well as a kitchen. The access center has contracted with Horizons Meals on Wheels, which will deliver food daily.

The center also will be an alternative for law enforcement instead of jail or an emergency room for people in crisis.

When law enforcement officer bring in a potential patient, they do so through a separate garage — a way to keep the patient’s confidentiality.

“Law enforcement are the biggest referrals to access centers across the nation,” Foster said.

Law enforcement authorities will need to be let into the building by access center staff and they must go into a separate room from a patient.

“You don’t get charged when you come here,” Foster said. “You are not in custody of law enforcement when you come here.”