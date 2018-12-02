Meth treatment admissions

The following updated data are from the Iowa Department of Public Health, showing the number of admissions with a primary drug of choice of methamphetamine for calendar years 2001 through 2018 (as of Nov. 27)

2001—4,182

2002—4,836

2003—5,333

2004—5,558

2005—5,778

2006—4,507

2007—3,434

2008—2,653

2009—3,296

2010—4,254

2011—3,592

2012—4,538

2013—5,411

2014—5,584

2015—6,299

2016—6,932

2017—7,763

2018—6,812 for year-to-date treatment admissions as of 11.27.18