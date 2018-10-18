Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Michigan man has been given 18 months in prison for ordering drugs online and having them shipped to a friend in Iowa, who then died of an overdose.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 29-year-old Jay Rickert had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to willfully causing the distribution of a controlled substance.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rickert, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, admitted he had ordered a hallucinogenic drug in February 2015 from a supplier in Canada and had it shipped to the friend in Dubuque. Investigators say the woman used the drug, believing it was a hallucinogenic, but the supplier had shipped fentanyl, a powerful and deadly synthetic opioid.

Rickert's sentence includes three years of supervised release after prison and an order to pay restitution of more than $13,000.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments