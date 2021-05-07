 Skip to main content
Middle schoolers' racist posting raises concerns in Grinnell
Middle schoolers' racist posting raises concerns in Grinnell

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Officials with the Grinnell-Newberg Community School District say they have punished middle school students who posted a racist video on TikTok.

KCCI-TV reports that Grinnell police also are investigating after residents reported the video titled “Hitler Gang.” Those residents believe the video was directed at their son, a Jewish transgender student at the middle school.

Police say the 10-second video shows several male students walking through the school hallway “in a goose-step style manner with their arms extended and palms down.” Police say the video also included “several racist and derogatory hashtags.”

The student told the TV station that as a result, he's scared to go to school.

Grinnell-Newburg Superintendent Janet Stutz said the students involved were punished, but didn't elaborate.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

