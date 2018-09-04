OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.
The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.
The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months.
Here are the state-by-state results for August:
Arkansas: The August overall index for Arkansas climbed to 58.7 from July's 56.7. Index components were new orders at 64.6, production or sales at 58.1, delivery lead time at 57.7, inventories at 56.6 and employment at 56.6. The state's durable-goods manufacturing sector has added 1.2 percent more jobs over the past 12 months, while nondurable-goods producers grew jobs at a 3.5 percent pace, Goss said.
Iowa: The state's overall index rose to 59.2 in August from 55.9 in July. Index components were new orders at 67.2, production or sales at 58.7, delivery lead time at 57.4, employment at 56.3 and inventories at 56.3. Iowa's durable-goods sector added 6 percent more jobs over the past 12 months, Goss said, while nondurable-goods producers grew jobs at a 4.6 percent pace.
Kansas: Kansas' overall index dipped to 60.2 last month from July's 60.5. Index components were new orders at 66.8, production or sales at 58.5, delivery lead time at 60.7, employment at 55.4 and inventories at 59.6. The state's durable-goods sector has added 3.3 percent more jobs over the past 12 months, while nondurable-goods producers grew jobs at a 3.6 percent pace, Goss said.
Minnesota: The state's overall index soared to 61.9 in August, compared with 55.8 in July. Index components were new orders at 67.0, production or sales at 62.3, delivery lead time at 61.0, inventories at 59.8 and employment at 59.4. Minnesota's durable-goods sector has added 2.5 percent more jobs, while nondurable-goods producers added 3.6 percent more jobs over the past 12 months, Goss said.
Missouri: Missouri's overall index inched up to 56.5 in August from 56.4 in July. Index components were new orders at 62.7, production or sales at 56.4, delivery lead time at 55.1, inventories at 54.1 and employment at 54.4. The state's durable-goods sector has added 3.1 percent more jobs over the past 12 months, Goss said, while nondurable-goods producers lost 1 percent of their jobs.
Nebraska: The state's overall index increased to 61.9 last month from 61.0 in July. Index components were new orders at 67.0, production or sales at 62.3, delivery lead time at 60.9, inventories at 59.8 and employment at 59.4. The state's durable-goods sector added 4.7 percent more jobs over the past 12 months, while nondurable-goods manufacturers grew jobs at a 5 percent pace, Goss said.
North Dakota: North Dakota's overall index climbed to 76.0 for August from July's 69.6. Index components were new orders at 78.2, production or sales at 78.0, delivery lead time at 76.2, employment at 72.7 and inventories at 74.8. The state's durable-goods sector added 4.8 percent more jobs over the past 12 months, Goss said, while the nondurable-goods sector lost 1.2 percent of its employment base.
Oklahoma: The state's overall index slipped to 60.4 last month from July's 60.6. Index components were new orders at 65.8, production or sales at 60.7, delivery lead time at 59.4, inventories at 58.2 and employment at 58.0. The state's durable-goods sector added 4.9 percent more jobs over the past 12 months, while nondurable-goods producers lost 5.9 percent of their employment base, Goss said.
South Dakota: South Dakota's overall index hit 55.6 in August, compared with 54.3 in July. Index components were new orders at 62.0, production or sales at 55.4, delivery lead time at 54.1, inventories at 53.1 and employment at 53.5. The state's durable-goods sector added 5.4 percent more jobs over the past 12 months, Goss said, while nondurable-goods producers added 2.6 percent more jobs, Goss said.