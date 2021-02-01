Midwest Economy: January state-by-state glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for January:

Arkansas: The overall index increased to 76.9 from December’s 62.3. Components were: new orders at 80.9, production or sales at 77.0, delivery lead time at 78.4, inventories at 83.7, and employment at 64.5. “Since bottoming in May of last year, manufacturing employment in the state has expanded by 4,000 jobs for a 2.8% gain. Creighton’s surveys over the past several months indicate that this rate of growth will continue well into 2021 for the state’s manufacturing sector,” Goss said.