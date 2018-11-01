OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.
The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.
The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months.
Here are the state-by-state results for October:
Arkansas: The overall Arkansas index rose to 52.9 last month from September's 52.5. Index components were new orders at 56.5, production or sales at 53.4, delivery lead time at 57.9, inventories at 44.6 and employment at 51.9. Arkansas' nondurable-goods manufacturers added 1,500 workers over the past 12 months for a 1.8 percent gain. Durable-goods producers boosted jobs by 800 for a 1.1 percent gain.
Iowa: Iowa's overall index tumbled to 51.8 in October from 59.4 in September. Index components were new orders at 57.8, production or sales at 51.0, delivery lead time at 55.3, employment at 52.4 and inventories at 42.6. Iowa's nondurable-goods manufacturers added 2,400 workers for a 2.6 percent gain over the past 12 months. Durable-goods producers boosted jobs by 6,000 for a 4.8 percent gain, Goss said.
Kansas: The state's overall index slumped to 51.4 last month from September's 56.9. Index components were new orders at 55.7, production or sales at 52.2 delivery lead time at 56.7, employment at 48.9 and inventories at 43.6. Kansas' nondurable-goods manufacturers added 1,400 workers for a 2.1 percent gain over the past 12 months. Durable-goods producers boosted jobs by 2,200 for a 2.3 percent gain, he said.
Minnesota: Minnesota's overall index declined to 54.9 in October from 60.0 in September. Index components were new orders at 58.5, production or sales at 56.1, delivery lead time at 60.9, inventories at 46.9 and employment at 52.2. The state's nondurable-goods manufacturers added 1,400 workers for a 1.2 percent gain over the past 12 months. Durable-goods producers boosted jobs by 4,400 for a 2.2 percent gain, Goss said.
Missouri: The state's overall index hit 52.5 last month, compared with 54.8 in September. Index components were new orders at 55.2, production or sales at 55.5, delivery lead time at 55.8, inventories at 47.8 and employment at 48.2. Missouri's nondurable-goods manufacturers lost 1,600 jobs for a minus 1.5 percent loss over the past 12 months. But durable-goods producers boosted jobs by 6,300 for a 4 percent gain, he said.
Nebraska: Nebraska's overall index sank to 51.5 in October from 55.1 in September. Index components were new orders at 55.8, production or sales at 52.3, delivery lead time at 56.7, inventories at 43.7 and employment at 49.0. Nondurable-goods manufacturers added 2,200 workers for a 4.1 percent gain in the past 12 months. Durable-goods producers boosted jobs by 2,700 for a 6.2 percent gain, Goss said.
North Dakota: The state's overall index fell to a very healthy 61.3 last month from 69.0 in September. Index components were new orders at 63.5, production or sales at 63.3, delivery lead time at 68.7, employment at 58.1 and inventories at 52.9. Nondurable-goods manufacturers added no workers over the past 12 months, but durable-goods producers boosted jobs by 500 for a 3 percent gain, he said.
Oklahoma: Oklahoma's overall index declined to 55.0 in October from 57.6 in September. Index components were new orders at 58.2, production or sales at 55.7, delivery lead time at 60.5, inventories at 46.6 and employment at 54.3. Nondurable-goods manufacturers shed 2,000 workers for a minus 4.9 percent loss over the past 12 months. But durable-goods producers in the state boosted jobs by 4,300 for a 4.9 percent gain, Goss said.
South Dakota: The state's overall index climbed to 52.6 last month from 50.4 in September. Index components were new orders at 53.8, production or sales at 54.3, delivery lead time at 53.6, inventories at 51.2 and employment at 49.9. Nondurable-goods manufacturers added 500 workers for a 3.2 percent gain in the past 12 months. Durable-goods producers boosted jobs by 1,000 for a 3.6 percent gain, he said.