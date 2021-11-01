Midwest Economy: October state-by-state glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for October:

Arkansas: The overall index for Arkansas declined to 59.0 from 60.0 in September. Components from the survey of supply managers were: New orders at 48.8, production or sales at 69.9, delivery lead time at 72.6, inventories at 49.4, and employment at 54.4. “Over the past 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Arkansas manufacturing employment expanded by 4.8%, tops in the region, with a gain in average hourly wages of 4.1%, fifth in the region,” Goss said.

Iowa: The overall index climbed to 67.8 from 62.8 in September. Components were: New orders at 73.8, production, or sales, at 49.9, delivery lead time at 79.5, employment at 63.3, and inventories at 72.3. “Over the past 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Iowa manufacturing employment advanced by 4.1%, third in the region, with a gain in average hourly wages of 3.2%, eighth in the region,” Goss said.

Kansas: The overall index rose to 66.5 from 62.0 in September. Components were: New orders at 49.8, production or sales at 73.5, delivery lead time at 78.9, employment at 62.5, and inventories at 67.7. “Over the past 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kansas manufacturing employment grew by 3.9%, fourth in the region, with a gain in average hourly wages of 5.5%, second in the region,” Goss said.

Minnesota: The overall index jumped to a regional high of 70.4 from September’s 68.5, also a regional high. Components of the overall October index were: new orders at 75.4, production or sales at 50.3, delivery lead time at 82.3, inventories at 77.3, and employment at 66.8. “Over the past 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Minnesota manufacturing employment climbed by 3.7%, fifth in the region, with a gain in average hourly wages of 3.9%, seventh in the region,” Goss said.

Missouri: The overall index for Missouri rose to 64.4 from 61.4 in September. Components of the index were: New orders at 49.5, production or sales at 72.5, delivery lead time at 77.2, inventories at 62.7, and employment at 60.3. “Over the past 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Missouri manufacturing employment expanded by 2.0%, eighth in the region, with a gain in average hourly wages of 0.6%, lowest in the region,” Goss said.

Nebraska: Nebraska’s overall index climbed to 67.5 from 65.5 in September. Components were: New orders at 49.0, production or sales at 49.9, delivery lead time at 79.8, inventories at 70.2, and employment at 74.0. “Over the past 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nebraska manufacturing employment expanded by 3.4%, sixth in the region, with a gain in average hourly wages of 3.9%, also sixth in the region,” Goss said.

North Dakota: The overall index for North Dakota slumped to 52.4, a regional low, from September’s 55.7, also a regional low. Components were: New orders at 47.7, production or sales at 66.0, delivery lead time at 65.8, employment at 45.6, and inventories at 36.8. “Over the past 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, North Dakota manufacturing employment climbed by 2.8%, seventh in the region, with a gain in average hourly wages of 4.6%, fourth in the region,” Goss said.

Oklahoma: The overall index for Oklahoma expanded above growth neutral in October, rising to 63.0 from 58.6 in September. Components were: New orders at 49.3, production or sales at 71.8, delivery lead time at 58.7, inventories at 59.1, and employment at 76.9. “Over the past 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Oklahoma manufacturing employment rose by 0.7%, slowest in the region, with a gain in average hourly wages of 4.6%, third in the region,” Goss said.

South Dakota: The South Dakota overall index advanced to 62.9 from 59.6 in September. Components were: New orders at 48.9, production or sales at 70.3, delivery lead time at 55.3, inventories at 66.9, and employment at 73.4. “Over the past 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, South Dakota manufacturing employment expanded by 4.2%, second in region, with a gain in average hourly wages of 6.7%, tops in the region,” Goss said.

