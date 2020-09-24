 Skip to main content
Mike Pence to return to Iowa Oct. 1
Vice President Mike Pence will return to Iowa Oct. 1 to speak at “Faith in Leadership, America’s Need for Revival.” It will be his fifth visit this year.

The event at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines will be hosted by the Family Leader Foundation.

The event also will include Family Leader President Bob Vander Plaats, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, New York Times bestselling author Joel C. Rosenberg and MyPillow’s Mike Lindell.

Doors will open at 1:15 p.m. for the 3:15 event. Participants are asked to arrive early to clear Secret Service security.

