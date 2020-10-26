Mike Pence to return to Iowa

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Iowa on Thursday for a campaign rally at the Des Moines airport.

The Iowa event is part of a Pence campaign swing that also includes campaign events in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada.

The Des Moines event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets, which are free, are available online at donaldjtrump.com/events.

The visit comes days after five members of Pence's staff tested positive for COVID-19. Pence, the White House said, is an essential employee and will continue his campaign schedule rather than self-quarantine.

-- Journal Des Moines Bureau

