On Thursday morning, Ana Phillips asked a group of her Facebook friends if anyone wanted to join her for a run later that day.
Phillips, who lives in a rural area near the Illinois Quad-Cities, planned to log 7-10 miles, but she said she was having “anxiety about going alone with the recent news.”
She was referring to the discovery of the body of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in a cornfield outside of Brooklyn, Iowa. The 20-year-old Tibbetts was abducted and killed shortly after going out for an evening run on Wednesday, July 18.
In response to Tibbetts’ death, a chorus of runners, mostly female, from across the country voiced their heartbreak and dedicated their runs to Tibbetts, using the hashtag #MilesforMollie.
The Quad-City running community is joining in.
Following a run with a friend on Thursday, Phillips shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "It isn't right that one man took the life of a young runner. And in doing so, caused anxiety and fear in women runners everywhere.”
She also said this: "Well, guess what. I'm not going to run in fear.”
Members of the Cornbelt Running Club collectively ran 300 miles on Tuesday in honor of #MilesforMollie on the track at Augustana College in Rock Island. One member, Nicole Lindbloom Callahan, posted a photo of the track group and wrote, “We didn't know you, but today we ran for you Mollie.”
In the post directed to Tibbetts, Callahan referenced her daughter, who attends the University of Iowa and is training for a marathon.
“As a mother, I am so sad that you will not be starting classes as she will this week and will never again have the chance to go out and feel the pavement under your feet as you go out for a run,” she wrote. “The goodness and light you possessed cannot be taken away by the ugliness and evil that took you too soon."
The Davenport-based store Fleet Feet is hosting a #MilesforMollie community run on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf. The run starts at 7 a.m. and is free and open to the public.
The mission, according to the event’s Facebook page, is to “remember a fellow Iowan, runner, and human being, Mollie Tibbetts, whose life was taken weeks ago while out enjoying an activity so central and meaningful to many of us here.”
For Michelle Burken, the store’s training programs coordinator, and her runner-friends, Tibbetts’ story and death has “really been hitting home.”
“We’ve all been in a situation before where we’ve had to run by ourselves and something happened that made us feel uncomfortable,” she said. “Running is something we love to do and should feel safe doing, but, right now, we don’t.”
Burken, who is 26 and also attended University of Iowa, said she hasn’t ran outside since she heard the news that Tibbetts’ body was found.
“It’s heartbreaking and terrifying,” she said. “It really makes you think.”
But, Burken said, it won’t stop runners from “banding together” and raising awareness about safety.
At Sunday's run, Fleet Feet will offer each runner or walker in attendance a free Wearsafe Labs Tag, a wearable device that, when pressed, alerts a user's friends and family the location of the emergency and sends out a live audio feed.
Free-will donations will be accepted to sponsor the gifting of the devices, which retail for $30 each. Any additional donations will go toward St. Ambrose University’s Dance Marathon, an organization that Tibbetts participated in at the University of Iowa.
"It's frustrating that we have to worry about things like that," Phillips said.
But, it’s a reality for runners.
On past runs, Phillips said she has been yelled at, honked at and cars have slowed down beside her.
“And it just makes me angry,” she said near the end of her Instagram post. “Running is hard enough without having anxiety about who's going to interrupt it. So, creeps, leave us alone. And, women, let's kick butt out there.”