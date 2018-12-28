DES MOINES -- A state board has charged a Milford, Iowa, social worker with having inappropriate sexual contact with a former client.
Scott Cox is scheduled to appear before the Iowa Board of Social Work on Feb. 11 for a disciplinary hearing.
The board on Dec. 3 found probable cause to file a statement of charges accusing Cox of having sexual contact with a former client within five years after terminating the client relationship.
The statement of charges filed by the board said that Cox provided therapy to the client from June 2015 until September 2016. In the spring of 2017, Cox entered into a sexual relationship with the client, the charging document said.