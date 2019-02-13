DES MOINES -- A Milford, Iowa, social worker has voluntarily surrendered his state license after a state board accused him of having inappropriate sexual contact with a former client.
A final order filed Monday by the Iowa Board of Social work said that Scott Cox would immediately turn in his license to the board and his case is resolved.
The board on Dec. 3 found probable cause to file a statement of charges accusing Cox of having sexual contact with a former client within five years after terminating the client relationship.
The statement of charges said that Cox provided therapy to the client from June 2015 until September 2016. In the spring of 2017, Cox entered into a sexual relationship with the client, the charging document said.