Miller-Meeks wins Iowa congressional race by 6 votes, legal challenge likely

Moritz said Iowa Code prevents her from conducting an administrative machine count to verify the discrepancy, noting all votes were counted -- "there are more ballots than votes."

"If a candidate is disappointed in the recount, their options are to file a contest (in court)," Mortiz told county supervisors.

No definitive explanation has been given for the ballot discrepancy. However, one plausible explanation, according to Moritz, is that absentee ballots that were to be re-run through a different tabulation machine on election day, after another tabulator broke down, were mistakenly placed in a box of already counted absentee ballots.

Scott County Supervisors John Maxwell and Ken Croken, while troubled by the discrepancy, said their hands were tied.

"Certifying doesn't mean we are good with this outcome," Croken said. "It means we would like the process to move forward ... expeditiously."

Scott County Attorney Michael Walton on Monday said Iowa Code states county supervisors "shall" certify the recount board's results.