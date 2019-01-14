BOYDEN, Iowa -- Oil leaking from a tanker truck at a Boyden co-op has caused a blue-colored oily sheen in a creek running past the town.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources traced the source of the leak to the truck at the Farmers Co-op Society in Boyden. The co-op manager estimated than about 1,100 gallons of white mineral oil leaked from the tank sometime during the past two weeks, the DNR said in a news release.
The sheen was reported Monday morning and has traveled about six miles downstream. DNR staff have seen no dead fish in the water.
The co-op will scrape up contaminated soil and place booms and absorbent pads across the river about five miles southwest of Boyden to collect the remaining oil.
The DNR said it will monitor the cleanup and take appropriate enforcement action if necessary.