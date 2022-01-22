 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri man charged with murder in Iowa killing

Charges against a Missouri man accused in a deadly Iowa attack have been upgraded

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Charges against a Missouri man accused in a deadly Iowa attack have been upgraded.

The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release that an amended charge of first-degree murder was filed Friday against 52-year-old Tony Wayne Hyde, of Columbia.

He was arrested in September after a Polk County deputy witnessed 62-year-old Timothy Guy Thacker being assaulted and stopped to intervene. Thacker had sustained serious head and facial injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died five days later.

Hyde was booked into the Polk County Jail on a felony count accusing him of causing serious injury. The decision to upgrade the charge was made after Thacker's death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

Hyde remains jailed as the case works its way through the courts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News