 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri woman sentenced for role in Nebraska stabbing death
View Comments
AP

Missouri woman sentenced for role in Nebraska stabbing death

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Missouri woman was sentenced Thursday to five to 20 years in prison for her role in the stabbing death of a man in Nebraska.

Krystal Martin, 23, of Hawk Point, Missouri, pleaded no contest to being an accessory in the June 26, 2018, death of Brent Quigley during a robbery at Quigley's home in Bellevue.

Martin and her boyfriend, Raymond Davis, of Des Moines, Iowa, fled to Chicago before being arrested in Troy, Missouri, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Davis, 33, will be sentenced next month after being convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Three other people were suspects in Quigley's death.

Christopher J. Reagan, 47, of Omaha, was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Alisia C. Cooke, 30, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder. She is awaiting sentencing.

Jonathan Riesgaard, 33, of Council Bluffs, is awaiting trial after withdrawing an earlier plea of no contest to being an accessory to a robbery.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Courthouse cornerstone time capsule rededication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News