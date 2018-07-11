DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Court records say a mistrial was declared before testimony began in a Davenport murder trial.
The Quad-City Times reports that a judge Tuesday granted a motion from the lawyer for Tremayne Thomas. Thomas has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the May 30, 2017, death of 35-year-old Brandon Brooks. Brooks' body was found burning near a Davenport street.
The request for a mistrial cited a comment made during jury selection, but the online court records don't detail what was said by whom.
Police say they believe Thomas was an accomplice of Brooks in a January burglary. Police say a search of Thomas' home turned up blood evidence against him.
