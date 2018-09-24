WATERLOO, Iowa — Stanley Liggins was tried and convicted twice in the murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis, but on the third try, a jury could not agree on a verdict.
Judge Marlita Greve declared a mistrial Monday afternoon after the seven-woman, five-man jury could not arrive at a unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations.
The jury on Friday first indicated in a note to the judge that they were at an impasse. On Monday, Greve brought jurors into the courtroom and asked the jury foreman about the status of their deliberations.
When asked by the judge whether they had made any progress toward a verdict, the foreman said, “not at all” and that he did not believe any of the jurors would change their opinion at this point.
One of the jurors, a woman, disagreed and said that there had been some discussion Monday. Greve told them to continue deliberations.
More than an hour later, the jury told Greve that they could not arrive at a decision.
Testimony began Aug. 30 in Liggins’ trial, which had been moved from Scott County to Black Hawk County due to extensive pretrial publicity.
Lewis’ burning body was discovered in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport around 9 p.m. Sept. 17, 1990. She had been sexually abused and strangled to death before being doused with gasoline and set on fire, according to prosecutors.
A search for Lewis began when she did not return home for buying a pack of gum at a liquor store near her Rock Island home earlier that night.
Liggins, who knew Lewis’ mother, Sheri McCormick and her then-husband, Joseph “Ace” Glenn, was quickly developed as a suspect.
The 56-year-old was tried and convicted twice before in the girl’s death.
The case was tried by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton.
Liggins is represented by Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt, who declined to comment.
Liggins will be returned to Scott County Jail and prosecutors will try Liggins a fourth time.