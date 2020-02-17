Mobile home park owners, tenants weigh in on proposed Iowa regulation

DES MOINES — A three-member House panel agreed to regulating mobile home park owners despite a warning that the proposal would be “industry altering” legislation.

An Iowa Manufactured Housing Association lobbyist told the House Judiciary subcommittee he was “jarred” by the language of the bill, which he said works against the Legislature’s stated goals of improving workforce housing.

House File 2351 “presents an inconsistent approach to keeping and attracting people to this state,” Tim Coonan said at a Monday hearing that drew about 50 people.

Lawmakers also heard from manufactured home park residents about triple-digit rent increases and no-cause evictions.

“We are not just dollars signs. We are real people. A real community,” Candi Evans of Golf View Mobile Home Park at North Liberty told the subcommittee. Her rent is going up 61 percent from $285 to $475 a month. “We want to be treated like people ... not like a dollar sign on a lot.”

There was a consensus that out-of-state owners are the problem. One speaker said 25 percent of the parks in Iowa are owned by companies based in other states.