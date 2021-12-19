More girls showing interest in Clear Lake industrial classes

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Clear Lake High School senior Haley Jackson started as the only girl in her industrial classes. This semester, though, Jackson is joined by a handful of other girls who are interested in the program.

“In my autos class, we have three other girls so there’s four. Then in my building trades, there is one other,” Jackson said, adding up the total. “I think we’ve got around 10 to 15 girls in all of the classes.”

Jackson and fellow senior Emma Pingel have become ambassadors within the industrial-trades classes for other girls who want to take up the study, according to industrial technology teacher Dave Brown.

“They are great leaders. They are great ambassadors. It’s been great having them,” said Brown. “They do a terrific job. They take a lot of pride in what they do in here and they’ve been huge for the industrial-tech program here at Clear Lake.”

Brown told the Mason City Globe Gazette that he has seen more girls becoming interested in the industrial trades and construction trades.

“They talk to their parents, maybe they have a dad or a relative (in the trades), and they get curious about it,” said Brown. “If you can get one or two girls, they like to talk to their friends, and then their friends become interested. If we can get them in here, they can see what’s going on, and if you can just hook them and just to get them in here, some of them just absolutely fall in love with all of it.”

Jackson has been taking industrial classes since her freshman year and has become fully committed to the automotive classes. Because of the experience she has gained, Jackson is able to assess issues with her car and is currently working on a three-wheeler as a side project.

“My dad has always had me grow up around a lot of machinery and trucks, learning how to fix things ourselves. Taking these classes is getting me closer to him,” said Jackson.

Pingel is taking her first industrial class this semester and is gaining skills in welding. She added that she jumped in without any prior knowledge, wanting basic understanding of how to weld for future use.

“I actually feel like I kind of have a handle on what I’m doing. Now, I’m not nearly as nervous doing it and I just go in and I do it,” said Pingel. “I’ve worked with acetylene and oxygen, and it’s scary because it’s basically fire, but I’m not too nervous doing it.”

Pingel and Jackson said the male students have been open to the girls being in the class and even following the girls’ lead with projects. Still, their presence in the industrial-tech wing has led to a few odd looks and comments from some.

“You get a lot of people that just look at you like you’re crazy and like ‘why would you do that? You’re a girl. That’s not really something that is very stereotypical for girls to do,’ said Pingel. “I’m thinking ‘that’s fine, I don’t see a problem with that. I might as well do something that I’ve never done, something that I’ve wanted to try,’”

“I haven’t gotten a whole lot of the ‘oh, you’re a girl doing it.’ But I know that it probably will come at some point in my life, which kind of sucks, knowing that there’s going to be other girls coming in and I don’t want them to have experience that,” said Jackson.

Jackson and Pingel said those type of reactions have made them work harder to prove the doubters wrong.

“I’m very sure, and you don’t have to (second) guess me on a lot of things; I know what I am doing. It’s kind of a part of the process, to learn, and I don’t need a guy there to walk me through it,” said Jackson. “I can figure it out myself. (It’s) kind of nice to look at their faces whenever they realize ‘oh, she was right.’”

Clear Lake High School has worked to make the industrial program more inclusive through an educational video series called “Females in Industrial Tech.”

“We want (the girls) to feel very welcome and safe, and (to know) it’s okay if you don’t know anything, said Brown. “That’s what school is all about; you don’t have to be an expert, and you don’t have to know a lot of stuff in this subject matter.”

Brown said he has an open-door policy for the students, so anyone can come to him with questions. Brown said he takes the time to teach them how to handle an issue, should one arise.

Pingel and Jackson say they would like to see the program grow and see more girls enroll into the classes.

“My hope is that girls feel way more comfortable coming in here as opposed to sticking out like a sore thumb, which is exactly how I felt the first day I had welding, and realizing I was the only girl in this class,” said Pingel. “The people that are in here, they don’t judge you for that factor.”

“It’s something that (everyone) can do. It’s not about being a guy and having big muscles and being in the shop. It’s (that) anybody can work in here and that the great part about it,” said Jackson. “I’ve been in these classes for quite a few years now and to finally seeing it amping up is really cool, because it’s not just for guys.”

