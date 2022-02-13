More pilot training options coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two more pilot training programs have been added in metro Sioux City.

Carver Aero, which has a Council Bluffs flight school aligned with the University of Nebraska Omaha’s aviation program, announced Feb. 2 it has opened flight training operations at Sioux Gateway Airport.

That same day, Graham Airport said it plans to begin offering pilot training courses in March with the newly reorganized Graham Flying Service.

On top of those two programs, Oracle Aviation, LLC, an Omaha aviation company, has already partnered with Morningside University to establish a fully accredited aviation program at Sioux Gateway Airport, with assistance from the city, which owns the airport. That program will offer a bachelor of science degree in aviation-related fields.

“I think all of it is in direct response to what’s happening nationally with the pilot shortage,” Assistant City Manager Mike Collett told the Sioux City Journal. “The pilot shortage has been discussed for quite a few years, but COVID really compounded the problem. Now, the pilot shortage is even forcing airlines to start their own pilot schools and they’re having to cancel regional flights because they do not have enough pilots to fly those routes.”

Muscatine, Iowa-based Carver Aero starts its pilot training operations with a pair of single-engine Cessna 172s and utilize certified flight instructors from Council Bluffs until instructors can be hired from the Sioux City area.

“We see tremendous potential to fill the needs of all current and want-to-be aviators in the Sioux City region,” Guy Lieser, Carver Aero CEO, said in the statement. “Our pilot training is a first phase of service offerings we plan to offer at Sioux City. Our goal is to bring the wonder of aviation back to young people who may have never considered a career in all aspects of aviation, including pilots, mechanics and technicians.”

Jerome Howard, chief flight instructor for Carver Aero, said in the statement that Carver Aero has had 17 pilots move on to airlines in the last six months and others move into charter operations.

Carver Aero, which is rebranding to revv aviation, is owned by CL Enterprises. Carver Aero has fixed-base operations in Aurora, Illinois; Davenport, Iowa; Janesville, Wisconsin; and Schaumburg, Illinois, as well as Council Bluffs and Muscatine.

The company’s Council Bluffs school, aligned with the aviation program at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, currently has 119 UNO students, including the entire freshman class of 70 students, Howard said. In addition, Council Bluffs is instructing an additional 63 student pilots with its 33 certified flight instructors.

Oracle Aviation’s flight school soon will join Carver Aero’s at Sioux Gateway. Last July, the City Council voted to move forward with the Oracle Aviation Center project and reject an alternative proposal from Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, the current fixed based operator at the airport.

Oracle Aviation operates a similar pilot training center at Millard Airport in Omaha with a partnership to offer a bachelor of science degree through the University of Nebraska Omaha.

The Oracle Aviation Center project includes a 39,400-square-foot facility, with a minimum of 29,400 square feet of hangar space and a two-level office/training space with 5,000 square feet on two floors.

The city has committed to investing $7 million in the construction of the new hangar facility. A $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration will assist with the construction of the hangar facility, offices and other site improvements.

In North Sioux City, Graham Flying Services is offering pilot training as Graham Field prepares for a major expansion of the privately-owned airport that includes construction of commercial and residential properties with runway access.

Graham, which offers full courses in ground school, currently has 15 students enrolled to fly with the program, according to the statement from Graham Flying Service. Airport manager Stephen Jones said students can expect to train in a Cessna 172 aircraft with a full glass panel and the latest flight technology for avionics. Licensed and certified instructors Scott Taylor and Richard Quandt will be teaching the students.

“Our community is bringing life back to the Graham Airport. This flight training and our development project is so exciting for North Sioux City,” Jones said. “It is an honor to continue the wonderful history of this airport and the Graham family with the opening of Graham Flying Service and the Graham Development. I can’t wait to see new pilots training here at Graham.”

