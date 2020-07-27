More than half of Iowa health care providers unhappy with private Medicaid management, state auditor’s survey says

In creating the survey questions, Sand said his office tried to understand issues that appeared to exist as reported by news outlets or by stakeholders in public meetings.

“It’s one thing for us to read a report that says, such and such hospital says they’re having their claims be paid more slowly,” he said during Monday’s news conference. “That’s anecdotal. At the end of the day, anecdotal evidence is evidence, but it doesn’t give us the same full picture as actually going out and conducting a full survey.”

Nearly 2,600 of Iowa’s 11,801 health care providers responded to the survey issued by Sand’s office, giving the results a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points, according to the report.

All of the respondents also had provided care under the state’s previous fee-for-service Medicaid model, in addition to their firsthand experience with managed care.

The survey asked health care providers about private Medicaid management’s impact on the quality of medical care people receive — 51.5 percent said private management has “harmed or impeded” the quality of care either significantly or somewhat, while just 6.1 percent said private management has “improved or facilitated” the quality of care.