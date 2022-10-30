 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morningside University in Sioux City completes new gateway

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Morningside University now has a new gateway, inviting students onto the campus with an illuminated maroon-and-white arch.

The recently completed front entrance was the final element of the $1.5 million John & Robin Reynders Legacy Project, which was first envisioned by Reynders, the University’s longest-tenured president, and his wife, more than 20 years ago.

“When we got here, Robin thought the campus looked like a series of parking lots instead of like an inviting place for students,” Reynders told the Sioux City Journal. “We both wanted Morningside to feel more like home and part of the neighborhood.”

Under Reynders’ leadership, more than $70 million has been invested into campus renovations and updates.

In addition, his tenure was notable for a growth in student enrollment, success in the school’s athletic and performing arts program, as well as the two largest fundraising efforts in the Sioux City’s college’s 128 year history.

More than that, Reynders and his wife were credited with bringing a sense of pride to Morningside.

“Morningside is a community,” Robin Reynders said. “That community includes everybody from the students to faculty to the people who maintain our campus.

“We wanted everyone to feel welcomed into the Morningside family,” she continued.

While Reynders had overseen nearly every project on the campus master plan since the start of his tenure in 2000, three items weren’t completed when he retired in June 2022.

Those projects represented the $1.5 million John & Robin Reynders Legacy Project.

It included a $200,000 facelift for Lewis Hall, the second oldest building on campus and, often, the first space shown to prospective students. While preserving its historic features, the building now has new floors and lighting.

Also budgeted at $200,000 is a series of kiosks and signage that will help people better navigate the campus.

However, the highlight was always Morningside’s new front archway, which was budgeted at $1.1 million.

In addition to the archway, which extends over Peters Avenue as well as the sidewalk alongside the road, it featured a curved monument sign and a patio featuring a sculpture of the Morningside “M.”

Looking at online photos of the now-completed projects, Reynders said he was impressed.

“The campus doesn’t look so institutional anymore,” he said during a phone interview from his Punta Gorda, Florida home.

“I agree,” Robin Reynders said. “Everything is so green and inviting. It doesn’t look like a bunch of parking lots anymore.”

Before he retired for Florida, Reynders said he wanted to play pickle ball, learn how to operate a boat and drive his Corvette sports car on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, the couple was, at the moment, also picking up debris left in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“We live very close to Fort Myers, Florida, which was so hard-hit by Ian,” Reynders said. “Our house survived the hurricane and so did we. We were lucky.”

While the Reynderses would like to see in person all of the campus renovations that were done in their honor, the couple has no immediate plans to do so.

“We want to give (Morningside University’s new president) Dr. Albert Mosley a chance to make his mark,” Reynders said. “We’ll be back at some point because the campus looks like it has been completely transformed.”

