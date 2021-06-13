Mother an inspiration as Dubuque woman starts her business

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — As she embarks on the process of growing her new, small business, Amy O’Rourke admits there are times when she has her hands full.

The Dubuque resident said she often is working on as many as 10 projects at once.

On top of that, she must monitor online sales, man booths at farmers markets and make sure she has all the supplies to keep making her products.

Even so, O’Rourke said the satisfaction outweighs the stress.

“I get to create things all day, which is what I love to do,” she said. “When you get to make a living doing something you love, going to work doesn’t feel like going to work.”

O’Rourke launched Bead and Board out of her Dubuque home last year.

She has since relocated to a new workshop at 2606 University Ave.

The business sells a variety of home decor and jewelry, as well as some holiday-themed items.

O’Rourke need not look far for inspiration or a template for how to run her business.

She spent much of her childhood accompanying her mother and grandmother to farmers markets, where the two women had a booth that sold afghans and Christmas ornaments.