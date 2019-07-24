{{featured_button_text}}

DOON, Iowa -- A mother and her daughter were hurt Monday when their car caught fire after a gas can exploded.

Taryn Slade, 31, of Alvord, Iowa, and her daughter were transported to the Rock Valley Hospital and later airlifted to Minneapolis, according to a Lyon County Sheriff's Office news release. The extent of their injuries and the girl's age was not released.

The sheriff's office reported that Slade called 911 at 5:28 p.m. and reported that her car had exploded. Followup calls determined the car was engulfed in flames.

Slade was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra on Eagle Avenue near 260th Street about four miles west of Doon when a 5-gallon gas container exploded in the trunk of her car, the sheriff's office said.

Slade and her daughter exited the car and called for help.

