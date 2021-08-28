Move may be in Sergeant Bluff cemetery's future

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — Cemeteries hold a treasured place in our hearts.
The final resting spot of loved ones, community leaders, heroes. A place of reunion for generations of families -- those who have died and the living who come to visit their graves.
But what if there’s no longer room, or a visit to relative’s grave is physically a challenge?
It’s a conundrum facing the Woodbury Township Cemetery in Sergeant Bluff.
Located on a tree-lined site above the Sioux City Brick plant, the cemetery is landlocked, surrounded by the brickmaker’s industrial complex east of South Lewis Boulevard on the north side of town in a spot where bricks have been made since the 1880s. Established in 1854, the cemetery has reached its capacity of 1,200 graves, and there’s nowhere to expand, forcing Sergeant Bluff residents to be buried elsewhere if they don’t already have a plot there.
Making matters more challenging, visitors must drive through the industrial site, where heavy machinery crosses the only street leading to the cemetery. The cemetery’s steep slope makes it a “maintenance nightmare” that’s hard to mow and trim, said Jerry Logemann, a Sergeant Bluff resident and trustee of the Woodbury Township Cemetery Board, which owns and maintains the cemetery with volunteer labor.
It’s also a challenge, Logemann said, for visitors, notably those who need assistance to walk or are elderly, to climb the cemetery hill, especially when the ground is soft after a rain.
“To give honor to the people who are buried up there, you need to give easy access to this site,” Logemann told the Sioux City Journal.
There is a solution.
Brickworks North America, the Australian holding company that owns the Sioux City Brick and Glen-Gery brands, has offered the Woodbury Township board a 10-acre site it owns for a new cemetery. Located a few hundred yards to the north at the intersection of South Lewis Boulevard and South Ridge Road, the site is level and would provide easy access to visitors and groundskeepers. It would contain more than 5,500 burial sites, a vast expansion for the cemetery.
Graves at the current cemetery would be relocated to the new one, and Brickworks would pay all the costs: development of the new site, relocation expenses and legal fees -- a total estimated at more than $2 million, Brickworks general counsel Joe Hanson said.
The Mahoney Legacy Fund -- named for the family that once owned Sioux City Brick and made community contributions for decades -- has been established as part of a non-profit created to cover future maintenance at the new cemetery, which would include a section for military veterans and their spouses and a columbarium for cremated remains.
Once vacated, Hanson said, Brickworks would incorporate the current cemetery site into its operations and mine it for clay needed to make the thousands of bricks that are produced and shipped from the plant daily.
Bonnie Stevenson, a Sergeant Bluff resident whose great grandparents and other relatives are buried in the cemetery, said that after hearing of the proposal, she didn’t need long to make up her mind. She thinks of the cemetery’s steep terrain and the difficulty reaching graves at the top of the hill. A new, level cemetery would solve that problem.
“There was no difficulty to understand the benefit of what moving the cemetery would be,” said Stevenson, one of five members of the Woodbury Township Cemetery Expansion Committee formed to explore its expansion and relocation.
For others, the thought of relocating a family member’s remains isn’t as easy.
“This is kind of a historical area, and we’re disturbing the area of those buried there. But to honor them is to allow people to visit them,” Logemann said. “The end result here is anyone, whether they’re in a wheelchair or a walker, can reach up and touch the gravestone of their loved one.”
As might be expected, records for a cemetery dating back to the mid 1800s aren’t complete. Some graves are unmarked or markers are missing. There are potter’s fields in which unknown or indigent people were buried. Through the research needed prior to a relocation, Logemann said, the township will get a better handle on who’s buried here likely identify some of the unknowns.
In coming weeks, the expansion committee will be contacting relatives of those buried in the cemetery, asking them to fill out an online survey. The committee will compile the responses and provide them to the township board, which will review the results and decide whether to accept Brickworks’ offer.
“We don’t know what the response of the next of kin is going to be,” said Hanson, who’s also on the expansion committee. “If we get a bunch of data back that says, ‘we don’t want to do this,’ the committee, I think, has to say no.”
If the township accepts the offer, the board would seek a judge’s order approving the relocation. Hanson said it’s possible that, if approved, relocation could begin next spring and take about eight months.
Logemann said most feedback he’s heard about the proposed relocation has been positive, and it’s a case in which both the township and Brickworks would get something they need in the land swap.
“I feel like this is going to be a huge win for both of us,” he said of the project, if approved.
At first glance, it appears to respect everyone involved, living and dead.
