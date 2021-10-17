Multiple factors lead to many dead trees at Davenport park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The grass says late fall, but the trees say dead of winter.

Driving into the city-owned park in Davenport, dozens of towering, leafless silhouettes suggest something sinister has blown through the grounds. But it’s actually been three sinister somethings — long-standing floodwaters, disease and the derecho.

Park enthusiast Richard Wells, of Davenport, has been concerned for months about the dead trees on Credit Island. He worries that park visitors could be injured, given the frequency of fallen branches and the threat of whole trees toppling.

He wondered last week why the city hasn’t removed the trees and the threat they could present.

“It’s really a disaster, and it’s a shame,” Wells said. “It will be expensive to remove them, no doubt, but the expense of lawsuits could be great, too.”

The problem, said Public Works Director Nicole Gleason, is finding tree-removal companies who are available and willing to do the work.

“Compounding the tree-removal issues is the fact that outside contractors are not bidding on city contracts, because they are already full of private contracts (primarily due to emerald ash borer and derecho),” Gleason wrote in an email. “Without having a third-party contract, our crews are having to do tree work that would normally be contracted out.”

Absent a contract, city workers from forestry and streets will tackle the trees this winter when not called upon for snow removal, she said.

They made some progress last winter, she said, but the island has a large volume of mature trees, and their removal is a considerable undertaking.

“It will likely take several years to remove the volume that needs to be removed, but our city arborist works with parks management to prioritize to the best of our ability with available crews,” Gleason wrote.

The dead trees appear to be especially concentrated around the lake at the center of the park, but they can be spotted throughout the island — on either side of the roadway that runs through Credit Island.

“With ice and snow on them, they’ll topple,” Wells predicted. “Some of the old, upper-story mature trees have been there for 100 years. It’s a tragedy.”

