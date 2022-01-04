Murder charge filed after victim of Davenport beating dies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Charges against a man accused of pummeling another man on Christmas Eve in downtown Davenport have been upgraded after the man who was beaten later died.

Jaret Leonard Lee Peck, 31, of Davenport, is now charged with second-degree murder after 47-year-old Terrance Woodard died from his injuries on Sunday, the Quad-City Times reported.

Peck had been previously been charged with willful injury and interference with official acts in the case.

Officers were called the afternoon of Dec. 24 to an address in downtown Davenport for a report of an assault, police said. Arriving officers and medics found Woodard beaten and suffering from critical injuries.

Woodard was first taken to a Davenport hospital, then transferred to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Sunday. Investigators have said Peck punched Woodard in the head multiple times, including after Woodard already was on the ground.

