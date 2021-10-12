 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Muscatine man found guilty in fatal stabbing at party

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Muscatine man was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the stabbing death of another man during a party in rural Iowa.

Milton Serrano Jr., 22, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the the July 19, 2020, death of 19-year-old Chantz Stevens, of Wilton.

Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 29 at the Cedar County Courthouse, The Quad-City Times reported.

Police said Serrano stabbed Stevens after Serrano was asked to leave a party in Clarence, Iowa. Stevens died at the scene.

Police said Serrano posted an account of the stabbing on social media hours after Stevens died.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: City Council Candidate Dan Moore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News