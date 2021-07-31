Muscatine man sentenced to life in girlfriend's death

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — A Muscatine man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of his girlfriend.

During sentencing on Friday, David J.S. Hatfield, 24, was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer.

Hatfield was found guilty of first-degree murder in June.

An arrest affidavit says Hatfield called police on Oct. 16, 2019 to report that Palmer had tried to commit suicide by shooting herself in the head at the Saulsbury Recreation Center, KWQC reported.

He later admitted to shooting Palmer once in the head and that he fired a practice shot before shooting her, according to the affidavit.

Palmer died the next day at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

