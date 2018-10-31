Try 1 month for 99¢

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a second man in connection with the slayings of two brothers in Fort Dodge.

Webster County court records say 46-year-old Paul Keller is charged with obstructing prosecution or defense and with possession of amphetamine. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press. Court documents don't say what Keller is alleged to have done to merit the obstruction charge.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Another man, 28-year-old Tanner King , is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 22 shooting deaths of 37-year-old Marion and 34-year-old Eldominic Rhodes. A criminal complaint says the younger man's body was found in an alley and his older brother's body was found in a nearby apartment parking lot.

King's attorney, Paul Rounds, declined to comment.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments