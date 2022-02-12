NE Iowa couple eager to restore vintage Airstream trailers

DENVER, Iowa (AP) — Stacy and Justin Baas were happy campers when they purchased two iconic Airstreams.

As owners of TBD Camper Rental and Repair LLC near Denver, they will will use their restoration skills to return the 1966 Overlander Land Yacht and 1987 Excella to pristine condition.

For at least three decades, the travel trailers sat abandoned on a property near Cedar Falls, tucked out of the way under trees and covered in algae. “They sat in the same spot for a very long time, untouched. In fact, the person who helped sell them had to get keys made by a locksmith to even get into them,” said Stacy.

Turns out, the Airstreams were aluminum time capsules.

They discovered photographs, quilts, dishes, books and other personal belongings left as if the owners had just stepped away. The trailers spoke to the previous owners’ love affair with the open road. “I thought it was really heartwarming,” Stacy told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

The Airstreams belonged to Marilyn Kay Johnson and her husband Daniel, a pilot. She was a clothing designer and merchandiser living in Mariposa, Calif., whose work appeared in Seventeen magazine, Women’s Wear Daily, California Apparel News and other publications. Born in Mason City, Johnson grew up in Cedar Falls where her parents, John and Evelyn, owned Fagan Electric. She moved to Los Angeles in 1971.

The Johnsons were passionate about traveling and spent a lot of time touring the country in the Airstreams, which once belonged to her parents. It’s not unusual for these American-made aluminum trailers to be kept in the family and handed down from one generation to the next. Their aerodynamic styling and light weight makes them easier to pull than other trailers. Vintage appeal is enhanced by the all-metal, riveted body design that resembles World War II-era airplanes. Older models in excellent shape can fetch a pretty penny, while less pristine Airstreams can be purchased for a fair price.

The Johnsons took their last cross-country trip in 1988-89. Then both Airstreams were parked on Cedar Falls property Johnson owned, where they sat until late August 2021, when the Baases bought them. They learned about the trailers from fellow enthusiasts Jordan and Beth Judas, who had looked at them about 10 years ago. Johnson had been unwilling to sell.

Johnson died at age 72 at her Mariposa home in 2019. Her estate executor enlisted Dick Roberts’ assistance in selling the Airstreams. Roberts, a Cedar Falls real estate agent, managed the Cedar Falls property and knew Marilyn personally from their school days.

“Dick told us she was the sweetest, most sentimental person,” Stacy said. “I have pictures of them camping in the Airstreams. We found tons of pictures that she had taken all over the country. We know she took them because her husband was in most of them.”

Stacy found old tennis shoes, clothing, dolls, lawn chairs, sewing supplies, and fabric tucked into storage cabinets and left scattered around the trailers. “Most of the fabric has been destroyed by mice,” but she thinks she’ll be able to salvage a quilt. “I guess she just didn’t have the heart to clean the trailers out after her husband died.”

Presently the trailers are stored in a large barn alongside a 31-foot 1970 Airstream Land Yacht Sovereign that they expect to make a rental. “It’s all original and everything works on it,” said Justin. Their latest acquisitions join a lengthy list of trailers and campers scheduled for restoration.

“Airstreams are full aluminum construction, other than the frame, and held together with about 10 million rivets – lots of rivets,” he said with a laugh. “Working on aluminum, it’s not a standard rivet. It’s like riveting an aircraft together. In the 31-foot Excella, I think the air conditioner leaked into the camper because the floor is completely gone right there.”

He will lift the shell off the trailer and rebuild the floor with treated wood. “It’s got twin beds in the back, tons of storage space, a really nice bath on one side, the kitchen in the middle and in front, a big couch that pulls out into a bed.”

The 1966 29-foot Land Yacht is in pretty good shape. “I’ve honestly worked on all sorts of campers, and as far as quality, these trailers are top-notch – diamonds in the rough,” he said.

On both trailers, Justin expects to use a chemical peel on the exterior metal, then polish and clear-coat to restore finishes. Stacy said the ’66 “has so much character and a really old style, and the back end is really neat. I can hardly wait to start, but Justin knows the amount of work that will go into both trailers. I like to do the painting, the colors and patterns for the interiors.”

Their plan is to keep the Airstreams as original as possible. Whether or not they decide to keep one or both trailers or make them rentals, it’s too early to tell. Justin wants to keep the ’66, and Stacy has her heart set on the ’87. “It’s our passion. It’s hard to let any of them go,” she added.

