Nearly 100 people gather for pro-Trump rally at Iowa Capitol
Nearly 100 people gather for pro-Trump rally at Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nearly 100 people gathered Wednesday at the Iowa Capitol to support President Donald Trump and express opposition to the Electoral College count that will certify his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the peaceful rally in the Capitol rotunda drew about 90 people at its height and then dwindled to about 40 people.

The protesters had informed Capitol security about their plans to hold the rally.

Two groups attended with one focusing on prayer while another was more vocal, chanting USA-themed slogans and singing patriotic songs.

There was no destruction as occurred during hours of chaos caused by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

