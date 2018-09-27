CEDAR RAPIDS — Nearly 5,000 Iowans registered to vote or updated their voter information Tuesday as part of National Voter Registration Day, the Iowa Secretary of State Office reported.
To do so, a total of 4,738 Iowans used the state’s online voter registration system, Secretary of State Paul Pate said Wednesday.
“It was a huge success in Iowa,” Pate said. “Iowans take voting very seriously, and these numbers reflect that fact.”
He also thanked Iowa colleges and universities, school districts, civic groups and media for their help promoting National Voter Registration Day.
Pate implemented the state’s online voter registration system in January 2016 in partnership with the Iowa Department of Transportation. Since then, nearly 100,000 Iowans have used the system to register to vote or update their voter registration information.
More than 8,000 Iowans used the online system between Sept. 19 and 25.
Iowa voter registration has increased less than one percent since January 2018, according to the Secretary of State’s monthly reports.
As of Sept. 1, 2,144,716 Iowans are registered to vote in the Nov. 6 election. That’s an increase of 15,237.
According to NextGen Rising, which is financed by California billionaire Tom Steyer, 57 percent of Iowans who have registered in the past nine months are under the age of 30.
Its paid staff has helped more than 11,500 young Iowans register, this year, NextGen said. That would be 75 percent of all new registrations.