Nebraska man pleads not guilty in death of Iowa pedestrian

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded not guilty to homicide by vehicle in the death of a woman who was hit by a car in Iowa.

Christopher George Smith Rathfon, 35, of Omaha, is accused of hitting Dawn Merrick, 62, of Mason City, at a Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City on June 8. She died from her injuries on June 10, The Mason City Globe Gazette reported.

Rathfon was initially charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle.

After the homicide by vehicle charge was added, the OWI charge was dismissed. Rathfon posted $50,000 bond of $50,000 to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on June 23.

A trial date has been scheduled for Sept. 21 at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

