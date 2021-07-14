Nebraska resumes reporting some coronavirus statistics

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two weeks after Nebraska quit publicly reporting daily coronavirus statistics, the state launched a new website Wednesday to provide weekly updates on some of the information.

The state's decision to stop providing daily COVID-19 updates was widely criticized by health experts who use the data to track the virus' spread.

“I don’t think that was a well-timed decision,” said Dr. James Lawler, who is one of the leaders of the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. “I think that if you are trying to drive down a rivet at night in the rain, blindfolding yourself is probably not the best idea.”

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Olga Dack said the state's new website will be updated on Wednesdays with some of the latest information about the virus' spread. The site includes the number of virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state along with statistics on the vaccination campaign, but it doesn't include as much detail as the previous version of the dashboard.